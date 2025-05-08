GRANITE CITY - The Rotary Club of Granite City recognized juniors Sophie Davison and Cate Smallie as Students of the Month for April.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.



Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card.



SOPHIE DAVISON

Member of girls basketball and girls golf team ... Secondary Honors program ... Academic Award ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Photography, Renaissance, Spirit and Varsity Club ... Volunteer at church and Relleke Farms ... Daughter of Corby and Gina Davison.



CATE SMALLIE

Member of girls tennis and girls swimming team ... GCHS Yearbook Editor ... Secondary Honors program ... Member of Renaissance and Varsity Club ... Volunteer at Old Six Mile Museum and Paddlers ... GCHS Baseball PA Announcer ... Personal Choice Award ... Daughter of Scott and Debbie Smallie.



For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

