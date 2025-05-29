GRANITE CITY — The Rotary Club of Granite City honored juniors Myla Layne and Megan Sykes as Students of the Month for May during a ceremony Thursday.

The recognition, based on academic achievement, scholastic and extracurricular honors, civic involvement, and leadership roles, highlights outstanding high school juniors nominated by their teachers.

Layne, daughter of Freddie and Melissa Layne, serves as co-captain of the Scholar Bowl team and has maintained High Honor Roll status for two years. She is an Alpha Peer Leader, volunteers at Peer Tutoring and Relleke Farms, and holds the position of Science Club treasurer.

Sykes, daughter of Craig and Ann Sykes, is a three-year varsity letterwinner in girls basketball, soccer, and swimming. She has earned Secondary Honors for three years and holds multiple Microsoft Office Specialist certifications, including Excel 2019 Associate, PowerPoint 2019 Associate, and Word 2019 Associate. Sykes also volunteers as a cafeteria worker and has been a member of the Varsity Club for two years.

Each student received a framed certificate and a gift card in recognition of their achievements.

