Pictured (L to R): GCRC Treasurer Shari Grim, GCRC Vice-President Justin Brinkmeyer, Twigs Founder Lisa Guilliams, GCRC President Chris Mitchell.

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Rotary Club made a $4,000 donation to Twigs to assist with the construction of its new facility at 21st and Cleveland. Launched in 2011, Twigs is a summer lunch program and school-year pack-a-sack program in multiple communities in Illinois. Thank you to Lisa Gulliams and the many volunteers who continue to make an impact in Granite City.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Granite City Mayor, Legislators Plead For President Trump's Help For Local Steel Plant
Jul 9, 2025
Granite City Police Department Adds Experienced Telecommunicator Kaylee Durham
Yesterday
Granite City Announces 2025 Sports Hall of Fame Class
Jun 25, 2025
GCSD9 Releases 2025-26 School Supply Lists
Yesterday
Senator Harriss and Representative Elik Host Successful Kids Fair in Granite City
Jul 2, 2025

 