GRANITE CITY – The Rotary Club of Granite City recognized juniors Valeria Canales and Vanessa Canales as Students of the Month for January.

Students were nominated by teachers, and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

Each honoree will receive a framed certificate and a gift card, and will be recognized at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on March 25, 2025.

VALERIA CANALES

Two-year member of girls soccer team ... Volunteer at Renaissance Survival Workshop and St. Elizabeth Picnic ... Member of Foreign Language Club and Renaissance Committee ... Saturday Scholars ... High Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Daughter of David Canales and Diana Rojas.

VANESSA CANALES

Two-year member of girls soccer team ... Saturday Scholars ... High Honor Roll and Secondary Honors ... Member of Foreign Language Club, Renaissance Committee and Science Club ... Volunteer at Renaissance Survival Workshop and St. Elizabeth Picnic ... Daughter of David Canales and Diana Rojas.

