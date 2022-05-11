Granite City – Granite City Rotary Club hosted a ceremony on Tuesday morning at Calvary Life Church to recognize 18 juniors from Granite City High School as part of its 2021-22 Student of the Month program.

September - Catelynn Liniger, Alex Weaver

October - Gwyn Hale, Christopher Taylor

November - Peyton Hatfield, Maddox Kennedy

December – Alivia Vaughn, Brady Smallie

January – Aleah Crenshaw, Clara Nipper

February – Caylie McElroy, Lauren Wilson

March – Sydney Choat, Carlee Wright

April – Karen Willaredt, Mara Withers

May – Rowan Wallace, Chloe Widel

Honorees were presented a framed certificate from GC Rotary Club President Bobbie Smith and GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, in addition to a $50 amazon gift card.

Students were nominated by teachers and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular, and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.

For more information about Rotary International, visit https://www.rotary.org/en.

