Granite City Rotary Club Honors 2021-22 Students Of The Month
Granite City – Granite City Rotary Club hosted a ceremony on Tuesday morning at Calvary Life Church to recognize 18 juniors from Granite City High School as part of its 2021-22 Student of the Month program.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
September - Catelynn Liniger, Alex Weaver
October - Gwyn Hale, Christopher Taylor
November - Peyton Hatfield, Maddox Kennedy
December – Alivia Vaughn, Brady Smallie
January – Aleah Crenshaw, Clara Nipper
February – Caylie McElroy, Lauren Wilson
March – Sydney Choat, Carlee Wright
April – Karen Willaredt, Mara Withers
May – Rowan Wallace, Chloe Widel
Honorees were presented a framed certificate from GC Rotary Club President Bobbie Smith and GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, in addition to a $50 amazon gift card.
Students were nominated by teachers and were chosen on the basis of academics, as well as scholastic, extracurricular, and civic honors and awards, and organization membership and leadership.
For more information about Rotary International, visit https://www.rotary.org/en.
More like this: