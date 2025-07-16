GRANITE CITY – Two people from Granite City face felony charges in separate cases of illegal weapon possession and vehicular burglary.

Martez D. Moss, 19, of Granite City, was charged on July 8, 2025 with two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons (both Class 4 felonies) and a Class A misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license.

On June 7, 2025, Moss allegedly carried a tan FN Five-Seven 5.7 caliber pistol in his vehicle, which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense.

His possession of the weapon was unlawful as he was under 21 years of age and had no valid Fireram owner’s Identification (FOID) card or Concealed Carry License (CCL). Moss was additionally accused of driving on I-255 in Madison County while his driver’s license had been suspended.

The Illinois State Police presented the case against Moss, who was granted pretrial release from custody.

Another Granite City resident was charged in a separate case of burglary on July 10, 2025.

35-year-old Anastasia E. Kostelnicek was charged with a Class 3 felony count of burglary. On July 2, 2025, she allegedly broke into a Chevrolet Trailblazer with the intent to commit a theft.

Kostelnicek’s case was presented by the Edwardsville Police Department, and she was also ordered released from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

