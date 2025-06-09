GRANITE CITY – A man and woman from Granite City face felony charges of battery and domestic battery in separate criminal cases.

Skyla M. Soomro, 18, of Granite City, was charged on June 4, 2025 with two Class 3 felony counts of aggravated battery.

Soomro allegedly struck the victim in the head with a glass bottle, causing a laceration to the victim’s head which required multiple stitches to close.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Soomro’s pretrial release from custody. According to the petition, the victim told authorities Soomro entered a room and struck her with the glass bottle “unprovoked.” A witness supported the victim’s statement, and Soomro reportedly “admitted to the offense, saying the victim owed her money.”

According to a report of Soomro’s criminal history, she was under an active Order of Protection at the time of this incident. The protective order was issued in Madison County on June 4, 2025 and was set to expire on June 12, 2025.

In a separate case, Darien O. Crisp, 25, also of Granite City, was charged on June 5, 2025 with aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

Crisp is accused of allegedly strangling a family or household member and striking them about the head on June 3, 2025. The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Crisp, who was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

