GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man with multiple prior convictions faces new felony charges after police found a firearm in his home.

Timothy Johnson Jr., 32, of Granite City, was charged on May 30, 2025 with a Class X felony count of possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and a Class 2 felony count of felon in possession of a weapon.

Johnson allegedly possessed an Anderson Arms Voodoo Witch Doctor 5.56 caliber rifle after previously being convicted of aggravated robbery in a 2011 St. Clair County case, and of domestic battery in three prior Madison County cases from 2018, 2019, and 2022.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Johnson’s pretrial release from custody, stating authorities found the weapon while executing a search warrant at Johnson’s residence. The rifle had been reported as stolen, according to the petition.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Johnson, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

