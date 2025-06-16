



GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man remains in custody after intentionally causing a car crash to commit domestic battery while on pretrial release from a prior domestic battery case involving the same victim.

Darien O. Crisp, 25, of Granite City, was charged on June 9, 2025 with one count each of aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony), reckless conduct, and violation of pretrial release (both Class a misdemeanors).

As a passenger in the victim’s car, Crisp allegedly pulled the steering wheel while the victim was driving, causing the vehicle to cross multiple lanes of traffic before striking a utility pole.

The resulting impact caused pain and bruising to the victim, who was a household or family member and the same victim from Crisp’s previous case of domestic battery. Under the conditions of his pretrial release from custody in that case, Crisp was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Crisp’s pretrial release from custody in this latest case. The petition states Crisp pulled the wheel after becoming angry with the victim, who sustained bruising to the arms and face.

The state’s petition to keep Crisp detained was granted, with a Detention Order stating Crisp’s “disregard” for the court-ordered conditions of his pretrial release proves that no condition other than detainment can mitigate the threat he poses to the victim.

Crisp was arrested by the Granite City Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

