EAST ST. LOUIS – Lakeatra E. White, a 32-year-old postal carrier from Granite City, was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison for stealing credit cards from the mail and using them for personal expenses. The sentencing took place in a Southern Illinois district court after White pleaded guilty in September 2024 to charges including theft of mail by a postal employee, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

In addition to her prison sentence, White will serve three years of supervised release and has been ordered to pay $15,209.11 in restitution. The U.S. Attorney's Office emphasized the breach of trust inherent in her actions. “Mail carriers are entrusted public servants, and postal workers who steal from their customers choose to break that trust,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. She noted that the office will continue to work with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General to hold accountable those who commit fraud.

White, who worked as a city carrier assistant at the Granite City Post Office, admitted to stealing various mail items from her route, including gift cards and credit card information. Court documents revealed that she targeted two victims, attempting to charge nearly $27,000 on the stolen credit cards. During the investigation, she surrendered 115 pieces of mail to law enforcement.

Special Agent in Charge Dennus Bishop of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General highlighted the collaborative effort in the investigation. “This sentencing represents the hard work and dedication by USPS OIG Special Agents working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to bring charges on this significant mail theft investigation,” he stated. Bishop also noted that the majority of postal employees are committed to their duties, reinforcing the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the U.S. Postal Service.

The investigation was led by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Reed handling the prosecution of the case.

