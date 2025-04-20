Granite City Police Welcomes New Officer Freddy Edwards
April 20, 2025 7:35 AM April 17, 2025 3:33 PM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Police Department announced the addition of a new officer to its ranks on Tuesday. Freddy Edwards, a graduate of Granite City High School.
Edwards officially joined the department and is set to attend the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy starting in May 2025.
The Granite City Police Department welcomed Edwards as a local recruit who will begin his formal training in law enforcement in the coming months.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Attorney General Raoul Obtains Guilty Plea, 12-Year Prison Sentence From Granite City Man Who Possessed Child Sexual Abuse Material
Apr 8, 2025
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.