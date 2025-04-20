Granite City Police Welcomes New Officer Freddy Edwards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Police Department announced the addition of a new officer to its ranks on Tuesday. Freddy Edwards, a graduate of Granite City High School. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: The Granite City Police Department welcomed Edwards as a local recruit who will begin his formal training in law enforcement in the coming months. Edwards officially joined the department and is set to attend the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy starting in May 2025. GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Police Department announced the addition of a new officer to its ranks on Tuesday. Freddy Edwards, a graduate of Granite City High School. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending