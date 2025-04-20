Granite City officer Freddy Edwards.

GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Police Department announced the addition of a new officer to its ranks on Tuesday. Freddy Edwards, a graduate of Granite City High School.
Edwards officially joined the department and is set to attend the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy starting in May 2025.
The Granite City Police Department welcomed Edwards as a local recruit who will begin his formal training in law enforcement in the coming months.

