GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department issued a public service announcement Thursday, July 31, 2025, warning residents about a phone scam involving calls that appear to come from City Hall.

According to the Granite City Police Department, numerous residents have received calls from a number associated with City Hall in which the caller demands immediate payment of fines, claiming that the recipient or a family member will face trouble if the payment is not made over the phone.

The police department clarified that these calls are spoofed and do not originate from City Hall.

Officials emphasized that the City of Granite City will never request payment over the phone.

Residents are advised to be cautious and not to provide any personal or financial information in response to these calls.

Anyone with questions or information about these types of calls, or who wants to file a report, should contact the Granite City Police at 618-877-6111.

