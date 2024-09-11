GRANITE CITY — Members of the Granite City Police Department's Special Response Team participated in the annual 9/11 stair climb at Cahokia Mounds today, honoring the sacrifices made by first responders on September 11, 2001.

The Granite City officers completed nine laps, equating to climbing the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

This act of remembrance shows the Granite City Police Department and other first responders' commitment to not forget the bravery and sacrifices of those who responded to the tragic events of that day 23 years ago today.

The annual event at Cahokia Mounds draws participants from various sectors, all aiming to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of 9/11.

