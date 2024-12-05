GRANITE CITY - A three-hour standoff in Granite City concluded without incident Thursday morning, Dec. 5, 2024. The situation unfolded near the intersection of 24th Street and Washington Avenue, prompting a response from several officers from the Granite City Police Department.

Details regarding the circumstances that led to the standoff have not yet been disclosed. Authorities reported that the situation was resolved peacefully, and no injuries were reported.

The Granite City Police Department is expected to release more details as the investigation continues.

More to come.

