GRANITE CITY - Granite City police initiated a traffic stop at 2:20 a.m. early Saturday morning, March 24, 2025, that escalated into a pursuit ending in St. Louis City.

Granite City Police Major Charles Bremer said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on Iowa Street at 14th Street in Granite City at 2:20 a.m on March 24. The driver, however, refused to comply and fled the scene.

The Granite City Police Department pursued the vehicle, leading to an incident in St. Louis City where shots were fired.

According to Major Charles Bremer of the Granite City Police Department, no officers were struck by gunfire, and there were no reported injuries to the suspect or any members of the public during the pursuit.

The St. Louis City District Six Detective Bureau is currently investigating the incident. Major Bremer stated that no further information would be released at this time.

