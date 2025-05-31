Granite City Police Promote Lt. Tim Bedard and Sgt. Michelle Werner
Staff Report
May 31, 2025 7:35 AM

GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department announced the promotion of two of its officers, Lt. Tim Bedard and Sgt. Michelle Werner.
The department shared the news recently, recognizing their advancement within the force.
The department congratulated both officers on their achievements.