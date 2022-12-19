GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department, along with the Pontoon Beach, Madison, and Terminal Railroad Police Departments hosted several kids for its annual Shop with a Cop event.

"This event is by far the most enjoyable event we as a department participate in," the law enforcement agencies said in a statement.

Seeing the joyful looks on the faces of the kids is "beyond what words can describe," the Granite City Police said.

"A special thanks go out to Walmart - Granite City, the Granite City Township, and St. John UCC - Granite City for all of their help with this event."

