"This event is by far the most enjoyable event we as a department participate in," the law enforcement agencies said in a statement.

Seeing the joyful looks on the faces of the kids is "beyond what words can describe," the Granite City Police said.

"A special thanks go out to Walmart - Granite City, the Granite City Township, and St. John UCC - Granite City for all of their help with this event."

