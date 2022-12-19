Granite City Police, Pontoon Beach and Madison Participate In Shop With Cop Event
December 19, 2022
"This event is by far the most enjoyable event we as a department participate in," the law enforcement agencies said in a statement.
Seeing the joyful looks on the faces of the kids is "beyond what words can describe," the Granite City Police said.
"A special thanks go out to Walmart - Granite City, the Granite City Township, and St. John UCC - Granite City for all of their help with this event."
