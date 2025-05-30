SPRINGFIELD — Granite City Officer Douglas B. Nicoson earned one of the state's highest honors on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Springfield.

Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson and Chief Gary Brooks attended the Governor’s Medal of Honor ceremony, where 23 police officers across Illinois were recognized for their bravery in 2024.

Granite City Police Officer Nicoson was honored for his heroic actions on Feb. 6, 2024. Officer Nicoson was struck in the arm by a suspect's gunfire in a case on that date.

The Governor’s Medal of Honor is a distinguished award presented annually to law enforcement officers who demonstrate exceptional courage in the line of duty.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said: “From Palatine to Chicago to Granite City, our honorees saved lives and offered comfort and support to countless others. While we will never be able to repay their bravery in full, we hope that this recognition can serve as a public reminder of our gratitude and a symbol of the sincere reverence we hold them in.”

The ceremony highlighted numerous stories of heroism from officers throughout the state, underscoring their commitment to public safety and community service.

Officer Nicoson’s recognition reflects the Granite City Police Department’s dedication to valor and professionalism.