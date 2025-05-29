SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee, and law enforcement officials from across the state gathered today for the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Ceremony in Springfield to honor officers who performed acts of heroism.

The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee awarded 23 officers from 10 agencies the Medal of Honor in recognition of their brave and sacrificial service to the people of Illinois.

Granite City Police Department Officer Douglas B. Nicoson was recognized at the Medal of Honor ceremony.

“Today, we pay tribute to our heroic police officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty while protecting our communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From Palatine to Chicago to Granite City, our honorees saved lives and offered comfort and support to countless others. While we will never be able to repay their bravery in full, we hope that this recognition can serve as a public reminder of our gratitude and a symbol of the sincere reverence we hold them in.”

The Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.

“Today we recognize and praise these outstanding examples of courage,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “These men and women faced extreme danger, remained brave in the face of imminent threats, and performed with the highest heroism. Today and forever, we thank and honor them.”

The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee was established in statute through the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Act in 1990. Current committee members include ISP Director Kelly, Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Keith Calloway, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling, DeKalb Police Department Chief David Byrd, retired ISP Master Sergeant and St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg, and Central Illinois Police Training Center Director Brian Fengel.

The 2024 recipients for the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor being honored this year are:

Chicago Police Department

Officer Roy De La Huerta

Officer Michelle Drapala

Officer Edwin J. Gramajo

Officer Luis M. Huesca

Officer Omar Jimenez

Officer Carlos Martinez

Officer Enrique Martinez

Chillicothe Police Department

Officer David J. Buchanan

Cicero Police Department

Officer Luis Martinez

Officer Reynol Ramos

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Officer Brian Bollow

Chief David Byrd

Sergeant Keunte Mallett

Deputy Christina M. Musil

East Moline Police Department

Sergeant William R. Lind

Granite City Police Department

Officer Douglas B. Nicoson

Illinois State Police

Trooper Clay M. Carns

Trooper Adam D. Fitts

Master Sergeant Ross A. Green

Trooper Corey S. Thompsen

Trooper Blake D. Thompson

Palatine Police Department

Officer Shane P. Murray

Rockford Police Department

Officer Jonathan A. Vargas

