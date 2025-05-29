Granite City Police Officer Douglas B. Nicoson Recognized: Gov. Pritzker Presents Law Enforcement Medal Of Honor Awards
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee, and law enforcement officials from across the state gathered today for the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Ceremony in Springfield to honor officers who performed acts of heroism.
The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee awarded 23 officers from 10 agencies the Medal of Honor in recognition of their brave and sacrificial service to the people of Illinois.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Granite City Police Department Officer Douglas B. Nicoson was recognized at the Medal of Honor ceremony.
“Today, we pay tribute to our heroic police officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty while protecting our communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From Palatine to Chicago to Granite City, our honorees saved lives and offered comfort and support to countless others. While we will never be able to repay their bravery in full, we hope that this recognition can serve as a public reminder of our gratitude and a symbol of the sincere reverence we hold them in.”
The Medal of Honor is awarded to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty, or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.
“Today we recognize and praise these outstanding examples of courage,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “These men and women faced extreme danger, remained brave in the face of imminent threats, and performed with the highest heroism. Today and forever, we thank and honor them.”
The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee was established in statute through the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Act in 1990. Current committee members include ISP Director Kelly, Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Keith Calloway, Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling, DeKalb Police Department Chief David Byrd, retired ISP Master Sergeant and St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg, and Central Illinois Police Training Center Director Brian Fengel.
The 2024 recipients for the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor being honored this year are:
Chicago Police Department
Officer Roy De La Huerta
Officer Michelle Drapala
Officer Edwin J. Gramajo
Officer Luis M. Huesca
Officer Omar Jimenez
Officer Carlos Martinez
Officer Enrique Martinez
Chillicothe Police Department
Officer David J. Buchanan
Cicero Police Department
Officer Luis Martinez
Officer Reynol Ramos
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Officer Brian Bollow
Chief David Byrd
Sergeant Keunte Mallett
Deputy Christina M. Musil
East Moline Police Department
Sergeant William R. Lind
Granite City Police Department
Officer Douglas B. Nicoson
Illinois State Police
Trooper Clay M. Carns
Trooper Adam D. Fitts
Master Sergeant Ross A. Green
Trooper Corey S. Thompsen
Trooper Blake D. Thompson
Palatine Police Department
Officer Shane P. Murray
Rockford Police Department
Officer Jonathan A. Vargas
More like this: