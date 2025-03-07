GRANITE CITY - The Tyler Timmins Memorial Foundation honored Officer Andrew Halley of the Granite City Police Department with the 2024 Officer of the Year Award during a ceremony. This award, established by the foundation in 2023, aims to recognize outstanding law enforcement officers for their dedication and service to the community.

The foundation, which is dedicated to celebrating the contributions and sacrifices of police officers, emphasized the importance of acknowledging the hard work of law enforcement personnel.

"As a team, we feel as if there is not enough appreciation shown to our officers in the form of recognition," a representative from the foundation said. This sentiment stems from the experience of Officer Tyler Timmins, who received four awards posthumously, underscoring the foundation's mission to honor heroes who protect their communities.

In selecting Officer Halley for the award, the foundation sought an individual who exemplified the work ethic and values that Tyler Timmins represented.

"The officer you can count on, the one you want backing you up, the one who does the job every shift and does it well," the foundation said. "Officer Halley was recognized for embodying these qualities and for his commitment to fostering a sense of brotherhood within his department."

The Tyler Timmins Memorial Foundation expressed gratitude for Officer Halley's continued dedication, selflessness, and heroism throughout the year, reflecting the foundation's ongoing efforts to support and honor law enforcement personnel.

