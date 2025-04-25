GRANITE CITY — At approximately 6:39 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, 2025, the Granite City Police Department responded to a report of a home invasion and kidnapping on the 2100 block of Edison Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a suspect driving a vehicle with an adult female and two juvenile victims inside.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled, leading police on a pursuit that ended in a traffic crash in St. Charles County, Mo. Granite City Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and both the suspect and the adult victim were transported to a medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Granite City Police Department stated that the incident was not random and assured the public that there is no further threat.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not released additional information at this time.

