GRANITE CITY - Granite City police responded to reports of shots fired at a Jack in the Box restaurant on Nameoki Road Monday afternoon, June 23, 2025, authorities said.

At approximately 4:24 p.m. on June 23, officers arrived at the Jack in the Box located at 3330 Nameoki Road following a disturbance during which multiple shots were fired from a handgun, according to a preliminary investigation by the Granite City Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene with a K9 unit. Evidence markers were scattered across the restaurant’s parking lot, which was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

The Granite City Police Department is actively investigating and has not released further information at this time.

More like this: