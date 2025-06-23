GRANITE CITY - Granite City police responded to reports of shots fired at a Jack in the Box restaurant on Nameoki Road Monday afternoon, June 23, 2025, authorities said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

At approximately 4:24 p.m. on June 23, officers arrived at the Jack in the Box located at 3330 Nameoki Road following a disturbance during which multiple shots were fired from a handgun, according to a preliminary investigation by the Granite City Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene with a K9 unit. Evidence markers were scattered across the restaurant’s parking lot, which was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

The Granite City Police Department is actively investigating and has not released further information at this time.

More like this:

Granite City Police Department Adds Experienced Telecommunicator Kaylee Durham
Today
Granite City Mayor, Legislators Plead For President Trump's Help For Local Steel Plant
6 days ago
Granite City ‘Repeat Felony Offender’ Faces Weapon Charges
Jun 14, 2025
Granite City Man Released After Aggravated DUI
Jun 16, 2025
High-Speed Chase Ends in Fatal Granite City Motorcycle Accident
Jun 6, 2025

 