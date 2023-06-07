GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department identified the victim in a fatal crash on Tuesday night as Frank Fisher, 41, of Granite City.

The crash occurred at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Nameoki Road and Lindell Boulevard in Granite City.

Granite City Detective Captain Gary Brooks said Fisher was transported to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased from injuries due to the accident.

"This investigation is being conducted by the Granite City Police Department with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team and the Madison County Coroner’s Office," Brooks said. "We at GCPD would like to extend our most sincerest condolences to the family of the individual who lost their life. This investigation is still ongoing and there will be no further comment at this time."

