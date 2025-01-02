GRANITE CITY - A Springfield man faces multiple felonies in Madison County after a high-speed police chase ended with a stolen vehicle being remotely disabled.

Stephen C. Stone, 35, of Springfield, Ill., was charged with offenses related to motor vehicles (a Class 2 felony), aggravated fleeing or attempted to elude a peace officer (a Class 4 felony), and resisting a peace officer (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Dec. 29, 2024, Stone allegedly fled from Granite City Police officers who were investigating a stolen vehicle report and attempting a traffic stop, according to a petition to deny his pretrial release.

“Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle,” the petition states. “The vehicle fled from officers going at speeds in excess of 100 mph.”

The petition adds Stone “swerved his vehicle in the direction of officers” as police attempted to get closer to the vehicle. The vehicle was “remotely disabled by OnStar services” and came to a stop, after which Stone attempted to flee on foot but was detained shortly afterwards.

The petition concludes by stating at the time of this incident, Stone had “multiple active warrants for his arrest.” His extensive criminal history reveals multiple outstanding warrants in multiple states, including Sangamon and Will Counties in Illinois, Mississippi County, Ariz., and Miami County, Ind.

His long list of prior charges dating back to 2009 include previous offenses of aggravated discharge of a firearm, domestic battery, vehicular hijacking, evading arrest, and much more.

The Granite City Police Department acted as the arresting agency in this case. Stone was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

