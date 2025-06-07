Granite City Police Department Welcomes Officer Brady Helmkamp
Staff Report
June 7, 2025 7:35 AM June 6, 2025 11:20 AM
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department welcomed Brady Helmkamp as its newest officer on June 2, 2025.
Helmkamp joins the department from Virginia, where he previously served as a police officer.
The department issued a brief statement saying, "Welcome aboard," signaling their support for the new addition to the force.