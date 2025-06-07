Granite City Police Department Welcomes Officer Brady Helmkamp Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department welcomed Brady Helmkamp as its newest officer on June 2, 2025. Article continues after sponsor message Helmkamp joins the department from Virginia, where he previously served as a police officer. The department issued a brief statement saying, "Welcome aboard," signaling their support for the new addition to the force. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending