New Granite City Police Officer Brady Helmkamp.GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department welcomed Brady Helmkamp as its newest officer on June 2, 2025.

Helmkamp joins the department from Virginia, where he previously served as a police officer.

The department issued a brief statement saying, "Welcome aboard," signaling their support for the new addition to the force.

 