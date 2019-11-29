GRANITE - The Granite City Police Department will conduct its Third Annual Shop With a Cop event at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Police officers from the Granite City Police Department will donate their hearts and time to several at-risk youths who will be taken to Walmart via lighted police escort where they will have a budget for winter wear, clothes, and toys,” Det. Lt. Nicholas P. Novacich of the Granite City Police Department said. “To donate, drop off or mail to GCPD, make checks payable to Granite City Area Community Foundation with GCPD Shop With a Cop in the memo."

Anyone with questions should call Jenna DYong or Mike Parkinson at 618-451-9760 - 501c3Tax ID upon request.”

More like this: