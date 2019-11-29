GRANITE - The Granite City Police Department will conduct its Third Annual Shop With a Cop event at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Police officers from the Granite City Police Department will donate their hearts and time to several at-risk youths who will be taken to Walmart via lighted police escort where they will have a budget for winter wear, clothes, and toys,” Det. Lt. Nicholas P. Novacich of the Granite City Police Department said. “To donate, drop off or mail to GCPD, make checks payable to Granite City Area Community Foundation with GCPD Shop With a Cop in the memo."

Anyone with questions should call Jenna DYong or Mike Parkinson at 618-451-9760 - 501c3Tax ID upon request.”

More like this:

Granite City Police Pursuit Ends In St. Louis City Shooting Incident
Mar 24, 2025
Granite City Man Charged With String Of Auto Burglaries
Today
Granite City Officers Dive Into Polar Plunge for Special Olympics
Mar 10, 2025
Madison Man Charged In Granite City Burglary, Battery Case
Mar 14, 2025
Granite City Woman Detained On Arson Charge
Mar 19, 2025

 