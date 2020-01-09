GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police reported Wednesday morning that around midnight Thursday, the department received a report of gunshots in the 2200 Block of Benton Street in Granite City.

When officers arrived on-scene, one adult male was found to be deceased from gunshot wounds, Detective Captain Nicholas P. Novacich said. "The Granite City Police Department initiated an investigation into the incident which led detectives over to the City of St. Louis.

"With the help of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, two persons of interest were located and taken into custody. The facts of this case will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office for charges as soon as possible. As of this time the Granite City Police Department is not looking for any additional suspects."

Novacich continued and said due to the fact that this investigation is still on-going, the names of any parties involved will not currently be released.

"The Granite City Police Department has no further comments to provide at this time but we will be sending out additional information as it is available," Novacich said. "Thank you for your patience in this matter."

