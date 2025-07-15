Granite City Police Department Adds Experienced Telecommunicator Kaylee Durham
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department announced the addition of Kaylee Durham as their newest telecommunicator.
Durham joined the department after serving two years with the Pontoon Beach Police Department.
The Granite City Police Department welcomed her to the team, highlighting her prior experience in emergency communications.
