Granite City Police Department Adds Experienced Telecommunicator Kaylee Durham Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department announced the addition of Kaylee Durham as their newest telecommunicator. Durham joined the department after serving two years with the Pontoon Beach Police Department. The Granite City Police Department welcomed her to the team, highlighting her prior experience in emergency communications. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending