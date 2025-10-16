GRANITE CITY – A woman accused of breaking into a Granite City residence and throwing a knife towards an 11-year-old child remains in custody on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Natasha N. Buckingham, 37, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged with one count each of residential burglary (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated assault (a Class A misdemeanor) on Oct. 7, 2025.

Buckingham allegedly entered a Granite City residence on Missouri Avenue without authority and with the intent to commit a theft on Oct. 6, 2025. On the same day, she is also accused of throwing a kitchen knife in the direction of an 11-year-old child.

“Victim reported that her 11-year-old son arrived home from school, finding the defendant unlawfully inside the residence,” according to the state’s petition to deny Buckingham’s pretrial release.

“Victim's son reported that defendant refused to leave and when confronted, threw a knife at him,” the petition continues. “He fled and called his mother, who also confronted defendant, telling her to leave. She refused, instead throwing items around the kitchen, then locking herself in the bathroom.

Officers arrived at the residence and arrested Buckingham, who reportedly admitted to entering the residence unlawfully and throwing a frying pan, but denied throwing a knife.

The state’s petition was granted, with a Detention Order filed in this case stating Buckingham “has a long history of [violating Orders of Protection] and non-compliance with court orders.”

“This defendant entered the home of the victim and the victim’s 11-year-old son without permission. She became violent and the 11-year-old child became fearful,” the Detention Order states. “The child reported to police that the defendant threw a knife at him and threw a frying pan into the yard.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Buckingham, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail. She has been ordered to have no contact with the burglary victim or their minor son while in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

