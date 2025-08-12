GRANITE CITY – A Granite City resident is among two individuals facing felony mob action charges after allegedly attacking the same victim.

Jesus A. Lopez, 26, of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 5, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of mob action.

On Aug. 3, 2025, Lopez allegedly acted together with another individual, Luis C. Atondo, in repeatedly striking the same victim about the head and body. Their use of force was not justified by law and disturbed the public peace, resulting in the mob action charges filed against both.

Atondo, a 29-year old St. Louis resident, also faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action for his role acting together with Lopez to repeatedly strike the same victim about the head and body.

The Granite City Police Department presented both cases against Lopez and Atondo, both of whom were granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

