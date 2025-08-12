GRANITE CITY – A Granite City resident is among two individuals facing felony mob action charges after allegedly attacking the same victim.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Jesus A. Lopez, 26, of Granite City, was charged on Aug. 5, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of mob action.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Aug. 3, 2025, Lopez allegedly acted together with another individual, Luis C. Atondo, in repeatedly striking the same victim about the head and body. Their use of force was not justified by law and disturbed the public peace, resulting in the mob action charges filed against both.

Atondo, a 29-year old St. Louis resident, also faces a Class 4 felony count of mob action for his role acting together with Lopez to repeatedly strike the same victim about the head and body.

The Granite City Police Department presented both cases against Lopez and Atondo, both of whom were granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Four From Granite City Charged With Mob Action
Jun 7, 2025
Alton Man Faces Weapon Possession, Mob Action Charges
Jul 15, 2025
Granite City Man Faces Multiple Felonies After Armed Attack On Juvenile
Apr 28, 2025
Granite City Man Faces Domestic Battery, Weapon Charges In Two Cases
Jul 25, 2025
Tynika McKinzie Taken Into Custody Over July 16, 2025, Incident At Belleville McDonald's
Jul 23, 2025

 