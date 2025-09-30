GRANITE CITY – A man and woman from Madison, Ill. have been charged with transporting meth and fentanyl across state lines from Missouri into Illinois as part of an “ongoing interstate distribution operation.”

Mario S. Hunt, 44, and Vanessa S. Womack, 44, both of Madison, Ill., were charged on Sept. 16, 2025 with one count each of methamphetamine trafficking (both Class X felonies) and possession of a controlled substance (both Class 4 felonies).

Womack and Hunt allegedly transported over 15 grams of methamphetamine into the State of Illinois for the purpose of delivery and unlawfully possessed a substance containing fentanyl on July 27, 2025.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to deny pretrial release for both Womack and Hunt. According to the petition to keep Womack in custody, she reportedly admitted to making bulk purchases of illegal substances in Missouri before bringing them into Illinois, and making occasional fentanyl sales.

“Womack possessed 29.43 grams of methamphetamine and admitted purchasing fentanyl from St. Louis for $150, stating she occasionally sells fentanyl and gets money from friends to pick up drugs in Missouri in bulk,” the petition states. “The individually packaged methamphetamine combined with her admissions establishes an ongoing interstate distribution operation that supplies deadly narcotics to Madison County.”

The petition to deny Hunt’s pretrial release states the 29.43 grams of methamphetamine he reportedly possessed was “packaged in separate bags, indicating distribution ready portions.” He also allegedly transported 15.32 grams of fentanyl across state lines, “admitting he got the pills in Missouri before bringing them back to Illinois.”

At the time of this incident, Hunt had an active Failure To Appear warrant for failing to appear in court for a pending retail theft case, also filed in Madison County.

The cases against Womack and Hunt were presented by the Granite City Police Department, and both were ordered remanded to jail for their initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

