GRANITE CITY – Two men from Granite City have been charged with battering different elderly victims just days apart in separate but similar felony cases.

David M. Ramey, 50, and Nicholas K. Greene, 29, both of Granite City, were each charged on Aug. 18, 2025 with Class 2 felony counts of aggravated battery. Ramey was additionally charged with a Class 4 felony count of criminal trespass to a residence, while Greene was additionally charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of battery.

On Aug. 17, 2025, Greene allegedly struck a 68-year-old family or household member in the mouth with a closed fist, causing a laceration. He also reportedly struck a different household or family member about the face with a closed fist, causing the second victim to also sustain a laceration.

Two days earlier on Aug. 15, 2025, Ramey reportedly shoved a household or family member without legal justification. Charging documents state the victim was 67 years old at the time of the offense. He was additionally accused of trespassing at the victim’s Granite City residence.

The Granite City Police department presented both cases against Ramey and Greene. Both individuals were initially remanded to jail for their initial court appearances and have since been granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Among the conditions of Greene’s release are that he have no contact with and remain at least 500 feet away from both victims involved in this case. He was also ordered not to enter the premises of Tegan’s Pub House in Granite City and surrender any firearms and Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card in his possession to the Granite City Police Department.

Ramey was also ordered to remain at least 500 feet away from and have no contact with the victim from his case under the conditions of his pretrial release. He was also ordered not to enter the premises of the Granite City residence where he is accused of trespassing, and to surrender any firearms and FOID card in his possession to the GCPD.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

