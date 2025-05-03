GRANITE CITY – A man from St. Louis faces first degree murder charges and more after fatally shooting someone in Granite City.

DeWayne Franklin, 41, of St. Louis, was charged on April 28, 2025 with two counts of first degree murder, both Class M felonies. He was also charged with a Class 3 felony count of possession of a weapon by a felon, as well as a Class 4 felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of weapons.

On April 20, 2025, Franklin allegedly shot 58-year-old St. Louis resident Kenneth Whitehorn in the head, causing his death. Whitehorn was found deceased on Alton Street near Pontoon Road in Granite City.

The weapon Franklin used in the killing, a 9mm handgun, was unlawful for him to possess as a felon previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance. He also had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card or Concealed Carry License at the time of the offense.

A petition was filed to deny Franklin’s pretrial release from custody, stating that shortly before the shooting, he was “driving around” with multiple co-defendants “in his car using illicit substances that were stolen from other individuals.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“After a short time, the defendant gets out and shoots the victim,” the petition states. “This defendant provided the firearm used for the murder and attempted to dispose of the firearm after the murder took place. He also threatened another co-defendant in an attempt to have him dispose of evidence as well.”

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, two other individuals also face charges connected to Whitehorn’s death.

Brittany Howard, 37, also from St. Louis, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. Michael McCollum, 75, of Florissant, was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Franklin, who remains in custody along with McCollum in the St. Louis County Jail. Howard remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous by authorities.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: