GRANITE CITY – A man from Cahokia faces his latest felony as Granite City Police have charged him with sexually abusing a then-15-year-old victim in 2024.

Dallas L. Rivers, 33, of Cahokia, Ill., was charged on Sept. 16, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Rivers allegedly committed an act of sexual abuse against a victim who was 15 years old at the time of the offense on Nov. 7, 2024.

The investigation began after the Granite City Police Department received a report of a missing 15-year-old female, according to the state’s petition to deny Rivers’s pretrial release from custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Officers responded and found her in the backseat of a vehicle with the defendant and they appeared to be in various states of undress,” the petition states. “[The victim] was later interviewed and said that she and the defendant had sexual intercourse after she told him that she was only 15 years old.”

The petition adds Rivers was out on pretrial release from four prior cases, including two domestic battery cases from 2022, a 2023 case of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstructing identification, and a 2024 case of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

The Granite City Police Department presented the latest case against Rivers, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: