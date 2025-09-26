GRANITE CITY – Three area men have been charged by Granite City Police in separate cases of domestic battery, including one involving a pregnant victim.

Jeremy A. Diaz, 30, of Dupo, Ill., was charged on Sept. 16, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Charging documents state Diaz allegedly strangled a family or household member and struck them across the face with an open hand on Aug. 25, 2025. Further details are contained within the state’s petition to deny Diaz’s pretrial release from custody.

According to the petition, “the evidence shows” Diaz strangled the victim as documented in police photographs showing visible injuries to the victim’s neck and body.

“The victim reported this was the fifth time defendant had battered her, establishing a pattern of escalating domestic violence,” the petition states, adding Diaz’s release from custody would pose a threat to the victim’s safety due to “his history of repeated violence against her, and the particularly dangerous nature of strangulation, which significantly increases the risk of future lethal violence in domestic relationships.”

Diaz was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

Frederick E. Crook Jr., 39, of Madison, Ill., was charged in a separate case with aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

On Aug. 23, 2025, Crook allegedly pushed a family or household member to the ground, causing the victim to fall on their abdomen, while reportedly knowing the victim was pregnant. He has since been granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions

Under the additional conditions imposed on his release, Crook has been ordered to have no contact with and remain at least 500 feet away from the victim in this case. He has also been ordered not to enter the premises of the victim’s Granite City residence, and has been ordered to surrender any firearms in his possession to the Granite City Police Department.

In another separate case, Michael O. Mitchell, 33, of St. Louis, was charged on Sept. 17, 2025 with one count each of aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

Mitchell allegedly strangled a household or family member and struck them about the face with an open hand on Sept. 17, 2025. He has since been granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim and remain at least 500 feet away from them. He has also been ordered not to enter the victm’s St. Louis address and to surrender any firearms in his possession to the Granite City Police.

Each of these cases against Diaz, Crook, and Mitchell were presented by the Granite City Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

