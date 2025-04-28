GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police arrested Donte T. Pryor Sr. on April 24, 2025, following a home invasion and kidnapping incident that led to a vehicle pursuit ending in a crash in St. Charles County, Mo.

At approximately 6:39 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Edison Avenue in Granite City after receiving a report of a home invasion and kidnapping. Upon arrival, they observed Pryor driving a vehicle with an adult female and two juvenile victims inside. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Pryor refused and fled, prompting a pursuit that concluded with a traffic crash.

Pryor and the adult female were transported to a medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The two juvenile victims were also inside the vehicle but no injuries were reported.

Article continues after sponsor message

The following day, April 25, Granite City Police detectives presented the case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Pryor was charged with seven felonies, including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping of two children under 13, home invasion, unlawful restraint, and two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

The aggravated kidnapping and home invasion charges are classified as Class X felonies, while unlawful restraint and fleeing charges are Class 4 felonies.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to process the case.

More like this: