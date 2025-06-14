SPRINGFIELD - Chris Mitchell, commissioner of the Granite City Park District, recently attended the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ (IAPD) 2025 Boot Camp.

IAPD offers the educational course to elected officials and professionals at Illinois park districts. Attendees receive targeted, in-depth training on an array of topics including good governance, the Open Meetings Act; making a difference through legislative advocacy; breaking down the fundamentals and best practices of park district finances; implementing inclusivity strategies; promoting effective relationships among the board, executive director, and staff; and adhering to ethical requirements.

“This content-rich program provides tremendous benefits to board members and staff and sets them on track to advance their agencies as a unified force. They gain a greater appreciation of the critical role that park commissioners play in good governance, compliance with state law, and enhancing the quality of life for residents of their communities. As locally elected, non-compensated community leaders, their service is truly selfless,” said Peter Murphy, IAPD President/CEO.

“This was a great opportunity to learn more about board governance, ethics, and best practices for serving our Granite City community effectively,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell was elected to the Granite City Park District board in April 2025.

Established in 1928, IAPD is a nonprofit service, research and educational organization representing more than 360 park districts, forest preserves, conservation districts, recreation, and special recreation agencies throughout Illinois. IAPD’s mission is to advance these agencies in their ability to preserve natural resources and improve the quality of life for all people in Illinois.

