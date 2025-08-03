GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Peddlin' Paras, a group of paraprofessionals from Granite City Community Unit School District #9, will hold a memorial bike ride Saturday, Sept. 13, to honor Logan Williams, a senior at Triad High School who died in a car accident July 8.

Williams, 17, was driving westbound on Illinois Route 100 near Duncan Hill Road around 5:15 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Illinois State Police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Williams was an Eagle Scout and an organ donor whose donations through Mid America Transplant saved multiple lives.

Article continues after sponsor message

The 10-mile round-trip ride will begin at 7 a.m. at Triad High School, located at 703 E. U.S. Highway 40 in Troy, and proceed to Williams’ home at 8641 Blackjack Hollows Lane, Troy, before returning to the school. The event aims to pay tribute to Williams’ memory and show support for his family and community.

Williams’ parents, Todd and Toni Mendez Williams, are both 1995 graduates of Granite City High School, adding personal significance for many in the Granite City school district community.

Donations are being accepted to fund a memorial bench at Triad High School in Williams’ honor. Contributions can be made by depositing cash or checks at Revity Credit Union into an account opened under Williams’ name or electronically via Venmo at Venmo | Logan Williams Ride

For more information, contact Kristine Heatherly at kristine.heatherly@gcsd9.net or Chris Mitchell at chris.mitchell@gcsd9.net.

More like this: