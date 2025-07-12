EDWARDSVILLE - With the SWISA Championships coming soon, the improvements couldn't come at a better time for the Granite City Paddlers.

The Paddlers posted some strong overall performances at a dual meet at Montclaire Swim Club on Thursday night, July 10, 2025.

Paddlers head boys and girls swim coach Macie Sparks said: 'We've got one more full week until SWISA, so it's a good time to see these time drops."

Sparks is very hopeful of seeing success for the Pirate swimmers at the SWISA meet this year.

"I just really hope that our kids all go best times," Sparks said. "That's what we've been working towards all season, with correcting strokes, and just working through some kinks in our strokes. I'm really excited to see how that all comes together at the end of the season."

The entire Paddlers team has been swimming well all season, and Sparks couldn't be happier with how things have gone.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The team has been swimming well, overall," Sparks said. "So we're super happy with that."

Sparks is indeed feeling highly confident going into the final days of the season, heading into the championships.

"I'm confident in how our athletes have been performing," Sparks said. "how they're improving within themselves, and how the team overall is improving. So, I'm super happy about that."

Sparks is very hopeful about finding big success for the Pirates in the championship meet a week from Sunday.

"I hope that all of our kids can go personal best," Sparks said, "and we can see the hard work they've put in throughout the whole season. The kids have worked so hard, and we're super pleased with how they've been working and improving over the last few weeks. I'm just excited to see how the rest of the season goes."

The SWISA Championship Meet is Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Suumers-Port in Godfrey.

More like this: