GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department officers and staff recently took part in the 2025 Polar Plunge, an event aimed at raising funds for Special Olympics.

Officers Eric Klumpp, Nick Zambito, Elliott Brinkmeyer, and Telecommunicator Beth Garrison represented the department during the event.

The Polar Plunge, which encourages participants to brave cold waters for a charitable cause, has become a popular way to support athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The Granite City Police Department's involvement underscores its commitment to community engagement and support for local initiatives.

"Thank you to each of them for representing the Granite City Police Department," the department said in a statement acknowledging their participation.

The event not only raises funds but also fosters a sense of camaraderie among participants and supporters.