Granite City Officer Concludes 25 Years of Dedicated Service
Sgt. Brian Cave retires after more than two decades with the Granite City Police Department, ending a notable law enforcement career.
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department Sgt. Brian Cave retired on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, after more than 25 years of service.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Cave worked his final shift with the department on Tuesday, marking the end of a long career in law enforcement. The Granite City Police Department expressed appreciation for his years of dedication and noted that he will be missed.
“We wish him the best in the future,” the department said in a statement.
More like this: