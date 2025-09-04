GRANITE CITY - Granite City Police Department Sgt. Brian Cave retired on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, after more than 25 years of service.

Cave worked his final shift with the department on Tuesday, marking the end of a long career in law enforcement. The Granite City Police Department expressed appreciation for his years of dedication and noted that he will be missed.

“We wish him the best in the future,” the department said in a statement.