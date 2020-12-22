GRANITE CITY – Granite City today mourns the loss of NFL and Granite City Hall of Famer Kevin Greene. Greene died Monday at his home in Alabama. He was 58.

Greene had a 15-year career in the National Football League (NFL) and ranks third in all-time sacks (160). He was a three-time All-Pro selection, was voted to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

Greene was inducted into the Granite Sports Hall of Fame in 1998 and elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

He graduated from Granite City South in 1980, and played football and basketball, and was a high-jumper on the track team. Greene was a two-year starter in football and earned all-conference honors as a senior. The football field at Granite City High School dedicated its field in his name in 2019.

Greene went to Auburn University and joined the football team as a walk-on. In 1984, he won the Southeastern Athletic Conference (SEC) Defensive Player of the Year Award. Greene was a fifth-round draft pick (113th pick overall) of the Los Angeles Rams in the 1985 NFL Draft.

He finished his legendary NFL career with 773 tackles.

Following his NFL playing days, he was an assistant coach in the NFL and was on the staff of the Super Bowl XLV champion Green Bay Packers.

