



GRANITE CITY – A Granite City man accused of stabbing a juvenile and another city resident charged with battering an elderly victim both face felonies in separate cases of battery.

Garrett E. Redden, 19, of Granite City, was charged on Sept. 2, 2025 with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony. Redden allegedly stabbed a 14-year-old juvenile victim in the abdomen with a knife on Aug. 31, 2025.

According to the state’s petition to deny his pretrial release from custody, the victim told authorities that he and his mother “went to a neighboring apartment to pick up his sister, who was at that location intoxicated.”

“Victim reported that his mother confronted the defendant (who is 19 years old) about why her underage daughter was intoxicated at defendant’s residence,” the petition states. “During that confrontation, victim reported that he was in an altercation with defendant, who stabbed him in the abdomen.”

The petition adds that multiple witnesses reported seeing two groups of people begin to fight in the common area of the apartment complex where the incident occurred, and that during this fight, Redden reportedly stabbed the victim.

30-year-old David J. Eaker, also of Granite City, was charged in an unrelated case with a Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery, as well as a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

On Sept. 3, 2025, Eaker allegedly caused bodily harm to a 64-year-old victim by pushing him, causing the victim to fall and sustain back pain and an abrasion to his leg.

A petition was also filed to deny Eaker’s pretrial release from custody, stating Eaker “came home with a bottle of alcohol” and “proceeded to batter the victim by shoving him to the ground, after being told that he needed to control his drinking habits.”

The petition adds Eaker was under Electronic Monitoring and other conditions of pretrial release at the time of this latest incident from a prior felony case from 2024.

The Granite City Police Department presented both cases against Redden and Eaker, both of whom currently remain in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

