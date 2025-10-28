GRANITE CITY – Two men from Granite City face felony charges after allegedly strangling victims of domestic battery in unrelated incidents.

Steven S. Reeves, 33, of Granite City, was charged on Oct. 24, 2025, with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery.

Reeves allegedly intentionally strangled a household or family member on Sept. 9, 2025. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny his pretrial release from custody.

According to the petition, the victim reported that after she and Reeves had been in an argument, he “grabbed her by the throat and applied pressure for about 15 seconds,” with responding officers noting redness to the victim’s neck.

Another Granite City man, 29-year-old Eric R. Matthews Jr., was charged in a separate case on Oct. 23, 2025, with one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

Matthews reportedly intentionally strangled a family or household member on Sept. 14, 2025.

The state’s petition to deny his pretrial release from custody states the victim reported a “physical altercation” between her and Matthews in which he “put his hands around her neck, applying pressure where she could not breathe for 30 seconds, and slammed her to the ground.” Officers reportedly observed bruising to the victim’s knee.

Both of the cases against Reeves and Matthews were presented by the Granite City Police Department, and both were ordered remanded to jail for their initial appearances in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

