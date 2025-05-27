GRANITE CITY — An EF3 tornado struck the Greater St. Louis area on the afternoon of Friday, May 16, 2025, causing significant damage and resulting in five fatalities in the City of St. Louis.

The tornado severely impacted the Granite City area, prompting an ongoing cleanup effort led by the city’s Public Works Department in coordination with the Madison County Highway Department, the Metro East Sanitary District (MESD), and the Granite City Parks District.

Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson expressed gratitude for the collaborative response. “Thank you to the Granite City Public Works Department, the Madison County Highway Department, along with MESD and Granite City Parks District for their assistance in the cleanup. They did a great job,” Parkinson said.

Cleanup operations are continuing, and the city has implemented a new plan to assist residents affected by the storm.

Mayor Parkinson said those still in need of cleanup or other urgent assistance are encouraged to call 211 or 1-800-427-4626 to connect with a certified resource specialist at the United Way.

Residents will be asked to provide details about their damage to be linked with partnering organizations offering resources and property cleanup support.

Mayor Parkinson also extended thanks to veterans who have served the country in his message on Memorial Day. The Granite City mayor urges residents to remain cautious and patient as recovery efforts proceed.

