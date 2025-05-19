GRANITE CITY - Granite City Mayor Mike Parkinson expressed gratitude to emergency responders and residents for their efforts following recent disruptions in the city. In a statement issued Friday, Parkinson praised police, fire, and public works employees who worked to clear streets and assist those affected despite personal hardships.

“Many of them selflessly reported to work despite dealing with damage to their own homes and families,” Parkinson said. He also commended the citizens of Granite City for their “remarkable resilience and community spirit,” noting the numerous individuals who came together to help their neighbors.

The mayor indicated he has been in contact with Ameren, the local utility provider, advocating for enhanced emergency response measures. He said he was assured that a significant number of utility workers would be deployed to restore power and prevent further outages.

In addition, Parkinson addressed the postponement of the city’s high school graduation ceremony, which was delayed for safety reasons.

“To the graduating seniors, I offer my warmest congratulations on this momentous occasion,” he said. “Although last night’s ceremony was postponed on Friday, I am confident that the school district made the right decision to ensure a safe and memorable celebration on Saturday.”

Parkinson concluded his message by wishing residents continued safety and success.