GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Marching Warriors finished first place in Class 5A and Best General Effect in their last competition at the University of Illinois.

Stephanie Cann, the Granite City Schools superintendent, said: "Congratulations to our GCHS Marching Warriors for their performance in their last competition of the season at U of I. We are very proud of their hard work and dedication!"