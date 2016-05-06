EAST ST. LOUIS - The Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, James L. Porter, announced today that Arthur C. Hawkes, 45, of Granite City, Illinois, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on May 6, 2016 to a term of 36 months in federal prison for Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Hawkes pled guilty to the federal charge on January 29, 2016. He has been continuously confined in federal custody since May, 2015.

At his change of plea hearing, Hawkes admitted that he had possessed two ounces of methamphetamine on April 19, 2015 in Granite City. Police discovered the methamphetamine in Hawkes’ pants while he was being booked for multiple traffic violations. Hawkes also admitted that he had intended to sell the methamphetamine which he possessed, which had a street value of $1,000.00, in the Granite City area.

Evidence in support of this prosecution was obtained in an investigation which was conducted under the auspices of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The OCDETF initiative is designed to bring federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and resources together to identify, target and dismantle large national and international drug trafficking organizations.

The investigation which resulted in Hawkes’ arrest and conviction was conducted by the Granite City Police Department and by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The case was assigned to Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison.

