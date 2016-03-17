GRANITE CITY - A Granite City man was sentenced on March 17, 2016, in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois, for Distribution of Methamphetamine he Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, James L. Porter, announced today.

James Wagner, 50, of Granite City, Illinois, was sentenced to 210 months’ imprisonment. Wagner was also sentenced to 5 years of supervised release once he released from prison. In addition, he was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois intercepted a package containing 213.3 grams of methamphetamine that was being sent through the United States Postal Service.

The package was addressed to a friend of Wagner’s who agreed to cooperate with law enforcement and assist in the controlled delivery. Wagner was arrested after the package was delivered and he was attempting to open it. Wagner had previously pled guilty to the charge on September 25, 2015.

The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois. The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorneys Vanessa T. Lu and Alex Boykin.





