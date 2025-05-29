GRANITE CITY – A man from Granite City faces five charges after strangling and battering a victim with his fists and a firearm.

Dominique D. Perry, 25, of Granite City, was charged on May 23, 2025 with the following offenses:

Aggravated domestic battery (Class 2 felony) Aggravated battery (Class 3 felony) Possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 3 felony) Article continues after sponsor message Domestic battery (Class A misdemeanor) Aggravated assault (Class A misdemeanor)

On May 22, 2025, Perry allegedly strangled a household or family member, struck them about the body with a closed fist, and struck them in the face with a firearm.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny Perry’s pretrial release. According to the petition, the victim told authorities they had been strangled and battered by Perry before he retrieved the firearm, then continued to batter them with the firearm.

Officers later located Perry and the firearm used in the battery, a Ruger 57 semi-automatic pistol. Officers also located “a large amount of cannabis in the residence,” between 30-500 grams, which Perry possessed “other than as authorized in the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act and Industrial Hemp Act.”

The Granite City Police Department presented the case against Perry, who has since been ordered released from custody, according to Madison County court records.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

